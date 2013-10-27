Match ends, Sunderland 2, Newcastle United 1.
Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Fabio Borini's late strike helped Sunderland beat Newcastle and secure a first win of the season to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.
The home side took the lead when striker Steven Fletcher headed in Adam Johnson's cross after five minutes.
But Johnson then left Mathieu Debuchy unchallenged to slot home a second-half equaliser after Hatem Ben Arfa's effort flew across goal.
With six minutes left, substitute Borini struck from 20 yards to win it.
The celebrations at the final whistle from Sunderland boss Gus Poyet, his players and the packed home support at the Stadium of Light illustrated the importance of the victory.
Not only was it a second successive victory against the Magpies, but one they hope will kick-start a push up the table.
Newcastle were embarrassed 3-0 by the Black Cats in April and, although they gave a better account of themselves this time, the manner of their fourth defeat of the season will have come as a painful blow.
A key part of Poyet's tactics was to exploit Newcastle's central defensive problems, with the Magpies missing captain Fabricio Coloccini, Steven Taylor and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
The plan took just five minutes to come to fruition as Johnson clipped a cross to the far post where Fletcher overpowered inexperienced centre-back Paul Dummett to head the hosts into the lead.
The Black Cats were dominating proceedings and when a well-struck Fletcher shot was parried by goalkeeper Tim Krul, Dummett hesitated in clearing the loose ball - but Sunderland forward Jozy Altidore failed to capitalise.
The home side's tenacity limited the visitors to ambitious shots from distance in the first half but an inability to maintain their level of performance and concentration has been a weakness this season, and Newcastle took advantage after 57 minutes.
Ben Arfa struck a low shot from the corner of the area and left winger Johnson allowed Debuchy to arrive unmarked at the far post and slot in an equaliser.
And it nearly got worse for Sunderland when Yohan Cabaye curled a shot narrowly wide.
Poyet then introduced on-loan Liverpool striker Borini, and the 22-year-old almost had an immediate impact when his shot squeezed through Krul's legs before the Magpies keeper recovered to gather the ball.
Shola Ameobi sent an effort wide as Newcastle saw a chance to snatch victory, but when Borini latched on to an Altidore lay-off, the Italian launched a rising shot past Krul to ensure it was the home side who celebrated - and provide fresh optimism that a dismal start to the season can be turned round.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew:
"I thought we were the better team. We just switched off and [Borini] has hit it true. We are really disappointed.
"I'm just disappointed for everybody at Newcastle.
"We will have to bounce back and be strong. This is always a high-profile game and we have lost it."
To see a photo album of Sunday's Premier League action go to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 20Westwood
- 2BardsleySubstituted forCelustkaat 77'minutes
- 3Dossena
- 33CattermoleSubstituted forKi Sung-yuengat 70'minutes
- 24Cuéllar
- 16O'Shea
- 7Larsson
- 14Colback
- 17Altidore
- 9FletcherBooked at 5mins
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forBoriniat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 8Gardner
- 12Celustka
- 23Giaccherini
- 25Mannone
- 29Roberge
- 31Borini
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26Debuchy
- 3Santon
- 24Tioté
- 6Williamson
- 36Dummett
- 7SissokoSubstituted forCisséat 45'minutes
- 4CabayeBooked at 28mins
- 10Ben Arfa
- 11GouffranSubstituted forAmeobiat 86'minutes
- 14RemySubstituted forAmeobiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 9Cissé
- 19Haidara
- 21Elliot
- 23Ameobi
- 25Obertan
- 28Ameobi
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 46,313
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Newcastle United 1.
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davide Santon.
Hand ball by Carlos Cuéllar (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cheick Tioté.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jozy Altidore (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 2, Newcastle United 1. Fabio Borini (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jozy Altidore.
Foul by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United).
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Jozy Altidore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).
John O'Shea (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cheick Tioté.
Offside, Sunderland. Ondrej Celustka tries a through ball, but Jozy Altidore is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ondrej Celustka replaces Phillip Bardsley because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Davide Santon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Offside, Sunderland. Phillip Bardsley tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Phillip Bardsley (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Santon.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ki Sung-Yueng replaces Lee Cattermole.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi replaces Loïc Remy.
Offside, Newcastle United. Tim Krul tries a through ball, but Loïc Remy is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Fabio Borini replaces Adam Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Davide Santon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Colback following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 1. Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Santon.
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Sunderland).