Cardiff 'time-wasting' angers Chelsea
Football
Chelsea's assistant first team coach Steve Holland says Cardiff's "time-wasting" tactics infuriated Jose Mourinho, who was sent to the stands during their 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues fought back from a goal down to beat Cardiff, with goals from Samuel Eto'o, Oscar and two from Eden Hazard.
The victory leaves Chelsea second in the Premier League table with 17 points.
