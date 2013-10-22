Bury 0-0 Mansfield Town

Match ends, Bury 0, Mansfield Town 0.
Mansfield climbed up to seventh place in League Two after a goalless draw with struggling Bury.
Home keeper Brian Jensen was in top form as he denied Jack Blake and Colin Daniel, while his opposite number Alan Marriott saved Shaun Harrad's shot.
The second half started in cagey fashion before John Dempster was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Harrad.
Bury's Danny Mayor and Danny Hylton both should have done better with headed chances as the Stags held on.
Deep into injury time, Mansfield boss Paul Cox was sent to the stands after a dispute with the fourth official.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bury caretaker manager Ronnie Jepson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The lads are playing the right way and we're getting good deliveries from wide areas but it's just not dropping in the box for us. We just want one to go in off somebody's knee and we'll be happy.
"You can see how teams come here and make it so tough for us. They sat in and slowed the game down.
"We kept going and the boys are positive. Hopefully their luck will change."
Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I thought the boys were excellent, considering the last half an hour we were down to 10 men.
"I thought they were immense in terms of their desire to not lose a football match.
"This could be a valuable point coming away here. They have put on a really good performance."
Line-ups
Bury
- 21Jensen
- 2Beeley
- 28Mustoe
- 6Proctor
- 5Cameron
- 25Edjenguele
- 19Soares
- 8MillerSubstituted forMayorat 45'minutes
- 24Hylton
- 14Harrad
- 12SedgwickSubstituted forForresterat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hinds
- 9Forrester
- 11Holden
- 15Mayor
- 16Rooney
- 30Charles-Cook
- 31Walker
Mansfield
- 1MarriottBooked at 90mins
- 17Beevers
- 16JenningsBooked at 86mins
- 23McGuire
- 4DempsterBooked at 64mins
- 6RileySubstituted forPokuat 74'minutes
- 11Clucas
- 26Blake
- 36PalmerSubstituted forSuttonat 65'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forAndrewat 84'minutes
- 30Daniel
Substitutes
- 2Sutton
- 8Murtagh
- 10Stevenson
- 18Hutchinson
- 20Meikle
- 24Andrew
- 25Poku
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 2,518
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Mansfield Town 0.
Booking
Alan Marriott (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Jordan Mustoe (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by James Jennings.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Mansfield Town).
William Edjenguele (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Mansfield Town).
Jordan Mustoe (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
James Jennings (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Calvin Andrew replaces Matthew Rhead.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Bury) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Alan Marriott.
Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
(Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Mansfield Town).
Jordan Mustoe (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Proctor (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Anton Forrester replaces Chris Sedgwick.
Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Godfrey Poku replaces Martin Riley because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Chris Sedgwick (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ritchie Sutton replaces Ollie Palmer.
Dismissal
John Dempster (Mansfield Town) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Shaun Harrad (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Dempster (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Andrew Proctor.
James Jennings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Sedgwick (Bury).
Attempt missed. Jack Blake (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Soares.