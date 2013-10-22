Bury 0-0 Mansfield Town

Mansfield climbed up to seventh place in League Two after a goalless draw with struggling Bury.

Home keeper Brian Jensen was in top form as he denied Jack Blake and Colin Daniel, while his opposite number Alan Marriott saved Shaun Harrad's shot.

The second half started in cagey fashion before John Dempster was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Harrad.

Bury's Danny Mayor and Danny Hylton both should have done better with headed chances as the Stags held on.

Deep into injury time, Mansfield boss Paul Cox was sent to the stands after a dispute with the fourth official.

Bury caretaker manager Ronnie Jepson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The lads are playing the right way and we're getting good deliveries from wide areas but it's just not dropping in the box for us. We just want one to go in off somebody's knee and we'll be happy.

"You can see how teams come here and make it so tough for us. They sat in and slowed the game down.

"We kept going and the boys are positive. Hopefully their luck will change."

Mansfield boss Paul Cox

Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I thought the boys were excellent, considering the last half an hour we were down to 10 men.

"I thought they were immense in terms of their desire to not lose a football match.

"This could be a valuable point coming away here. They have put on a really good performance."