Burton Albion 2-0 Torquay United

Goals from Jimmy Phillips and Adam McGurk helped Burton to a comfortable victory against Torquay United.

Brewers skipper Ian Sharps had a header cleared off the line while McGurk saw his swerving free-kick hit the post.

Gary Rowett's side finally got the goal they deserved when Billy Kee's shot came back off the woodwork and Phillips followed up to rifle home.

Kee then threaded a pass through for McGurk who fired a shot into the far corner - his sixth goal this term.

Burton assistant manager Kevin Summerfield told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's been due at home. We've been a little bit unlucky. We've shot ourselves in the foot on several occasions this season, but this was a good game and it was pleasing after Saturday's win.

"Our back four looked really solid. In days gone by, we would've been camped in our box, panicking like anything, basically sitting there and hoping we could get a 1-0. We're not doing that anymore. We're pretty confident in the back four and it allows us to play out again.

"Clean sheets are absolutely vital. We've struggled to keep them this season, but in the last four or five games, we've looked a hell of a lot better. We haven't looked like conceding goals and nobody has looked like threatening us and that gives you a great platform to play off."

Torquay United boss Alan Knill told BBC Radio Devon:

"I thought we did OK but we gave away two poor goals.

"Up to that I thought we did a decent job. We knew it was going to be difficult and we have to get through this period.

"We know we're missing our centre-halves but we competed with one of the best teams in the league."