Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0.
Burton Albion 2-0 Torquay United
-
- From the section League Two
Goals from Jimmy Phillips and Adam McGurk helped Burton to a comfortable victory against Torquay United.
Brewers skipper Ian Sharps had a header cleared off the line while McGurk saw his swerving free-kick hit the post.
Gary Rowett's side finally got the goal they deserved when Billy Kee's shot came back off the woodwork and Phillips followed up to rifle home.
Kee then threaded a pass through for McGurk who fired a shot into the far corner - his sixth goal this term.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Burton assistant manager Kevin Summerfield told BBC Radio Derby:
"It's been due at home. We've been a little bit unlucky. We've shot ourselves in the foot on several occasions this season, but this was a good game and it was pleasing after Saturday's win.
"Our back four looked really solid. In days gone by, we would've been camped in our box, panicking like anything, basically sitting there and hoping we could get a 1-0. We're not doing that anymore. We're pretty confident in the back four and it allows us to play out again.
"Clean sheets are absolutely vital. We've struggled to keep them this season, but in the last four or five games, we've looked a hell of a lot better. We haven't looked like conceding goals and nobody has looked like threatening us and that gives you a great platform to play off."
Torquay United boss Alan Knill told BBC Radio Devon:
"I thought we did OK but we gave away two poor goals.
"Up to that I thought we did a decent job. We knew it was going to be difficult and we have to get through this period.
"We know we're missing our centre-halves but we competed with one of the best teams in the league."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Pickford
- 2Edwards
- 14McCrory
- 8Weir
- 25Cansdell-SherriffBooked at 36mins
- 6Sharps
- 17Phillips
- 23Palmer
- 29Kee
- 20McGurk
- 3HusseyBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Diamond
- 7Bell
- 11MacDonald
- 16Lyness
- 18Knowles
- 22Dyer
- 28Symes
Torquay
- 13Rice
- 2TongeBooked at 90mins
- 3Nicholson
- 17McCourt
- 29O'Connor
- 21Cruise
- 23Azeez
- 7Mansell
- 9HawleySubstituted forBenyonat 84'minutes
- 10BodinSubstituted forMcCallumat 41'minutes
- 20CraigSubstituted forChapellat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cameron
- 12Chapell
- 19McCallum
- 26Benyon
- 30MacKenzie
- 33Thompson
- 36Mozika
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 2,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0.
Booking
Dale Tonge (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Thomas Cruise.
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Torquay United).
Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Torquay United).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon replaces Karl Hawley.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Alexander MacDonald replaces Chris Hussey.
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Kee.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Mansell (Torquay United).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jordan Chapell replaces Nathan Craig.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Nathan Craig (Torquay United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Nathan Craig (Torquay United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).
Hand ball by Billy Kee (Burton Albion).
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McCallum (Torquay United).
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Torquay United 0. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Kee.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Paul McCallum (Torquay United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Craig (Torquay United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Lee Mansell.
Attempt saved. Karl Hawley (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Martin Rice.