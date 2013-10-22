Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Rotherham United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Ryan Lowe's late penalty rescued an important point for struggling Tranmere Rovers at Rotherham.
Kieran Agard fired Rotherham in front on the hour after he turned and shot past Owain Fon Williams, following Ben Pringle's ball into the box.
Tranmere were awarded a penalty after 84 minutes for a Pablo Mills push on substitute Abdulai Bell-Baggie and Lowe equalised from the spot.
Matt Tubbs had a chance to win it for the hosts but dragged a late shot wide.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Rotherham United manager Steve Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I think it is a penalty - I think Joe Skarz is at fault again, he's got away with a few this season.
"He switches off from the throw-in and Rob Milsom should be in front, that's what we've worked on.
"But let's put this in perspective, my goalkeeper's not had a save. They [Tranmere] should be down to 10 men, it's a shocking elbow in the face of Joe Skarz.
"And we can't continue to miss the chances we missed."
Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"We've had to defend and defend well. They had a fantastic start and they put us on the back foot. Our keeper's made good saves at the right time for us.
"I'm gutted with the goal because we got done by a long ball over the top.
"But give us credit - we kept going and we might have nicked it."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 2Brindley
- 3SkarzBooked at 84mins
- 14Bradley
- 20Morgan
- 6Mills
- 22Agard
- 15MilsomBooked at 79mins
- 25EavesSubstituted forRevellat 68'minutes
- 17NardielloSubstituted forTubbsat 77'minutes
- 18Pringle
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 9Revell
- 16Tubbs
- 23Tidser
- 31Rowe
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2Holmes
- 23Ridehalgh
- 14AtkinsonSubstituted forRoweat 90+1'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 20McNulty
- 17Power
- 6HateleySubstituted forBell-Baggieat 62'minutes
- 9Lowe
- 18JenningsSubstituted forStocktonat 68'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 15Kirby
Substitutes
- 3Horwood
- 11Bell-Baggie
- 12Rowe
- 16Stockton
- 19Sodje
- 22Koumas
- 25Watkins
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 7,511
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Chris Atkinson because of an injury.
Hand ball by Alex Revell (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Mark Bradley (Rotherham United).
Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Tranmere Rovers. Abdulai Bell-Baggie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Pablo Mills.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Attempt blocked. Alex Revell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Robert Milsom (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Tubbs replaces Daniel Nardiello.
Robert Milsom (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Ben Pringle (Rotherham United).
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Craig Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Booking
Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Steven Jennings.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Alex Revell replaces Tom Eaves.
Foul by Mark Bradley (Rotherham United).
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Bradley (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Abdulai Bell-Baggie replaces Tom Hateley.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richard Brindley.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Danny Holmes.
Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Attempt saved. Daniel Nardiello (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Pablo Mills (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers).