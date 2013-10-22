Rotherham United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

Ryan Lowe's late penalty rescued an important point for struggling Tranmere Rovers at Rotherham.

Kieran Agard fired Rotherham in front on the hour after he turned and shot past Owain Fon Williams, following Ben Pringle's ball into the box.

Tranmere were awarded a penalty after 84 minutes for a Pablo Mills push on substitute Abdulai Bell-Baggie and Lowe equalised from the spot.

Matt Tubbs had a chance to win it for the hosts but dragged a late shot wide.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Rotherham boss Evans

"I think it is a penalty - I think Joe Skarz is at fault again, he's got away with a few this season.

"He switches off from the throw-in and Rob Milsom should be in front, that's what we've worked on.

"But let's put this in perspective, my goalkeeper's not had a save. They [Tranmere] should be down to 10 men, it's a shocking elbow in the face of Joe Skarz.

"And we can't continue to miss the chances we missed."

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"We've had to defend and defend well. They had a fantastic start and they put us on the back foot. Our keeper's made good saves at the right time for us.

"I'm gutted with the goal because we got done by a long ball over the top.

"But give us credit - we kept going and we might have nicked it."