Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Coventry City
Substitute Aaron Phillips' late goal rescued a point for Coventry at Wolves.
The teenager, who had been on the pitch just three minutes, hit a low angled finish into the corner to claim his first goal in a Sky Blues shirt.
After a drab first 45 minutes, the home side took the lead midway through the second half as Leigh Griffiths fired under Coventry keeper Joe Murphy after a knock down from Danny Batth.
But Coventry finished stronger, to be rewarded with the 86th minute leveller.
Wolves remain in third place in League One, five points behind Peterborough and six adrift of leaders Leyton Orient, while Coventry are in 17th.
It was the first time that Wolves and Coventry had met at the third tier of English football.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Sky Blues manager Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire:
"We gave a very mature performance. It was an incredible attitude from the group and I'm truly proud of that.
"It was an intense, proper game of football. The atmosphere in the stadium was brilliant throughout. And it would have been a travesty if we hadn't taken anything from it.
"I was hopeful that we could have got the winner at the end because we were certainly the team on the front foot.
"It was a wonderful team effort and something that our supporters were really proud of because all of our players gave their all for the shirt."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 26Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 6Batth
- 18Ricketts
- 7HenryBooked at 85mins
- 19PriceSubstituted forDavisat 36'minutes
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 75'minutes
- 29Doyle
- 10Sako
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 5Stearman
- 8Davis
- 12Forde
- 15Sigurdarson
- 16Cassidy
- 31McCarey
Coventry
- 1Murphy
- 19WillisSubstituted forPhillipsat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Adams
- 6Thomas
- 4Webster
- 24ClarkeBooked at 67mins
- 8Baker
- 7Fleck
- 9Clarke
- 20Wilson
- 14MoussaSubstituted forMansetat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Manset
- 13Burge
- 16Barton
- 18Phillips
- 30Garner
- 31Haynes
- 34Rankin
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 22,939
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Coventry City 1.
David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathieu Manset (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Andy Webster (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Foul by Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Phillips (Coventry City).
Foul by David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Mathieu Manset (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Coventry City 1. Aaron Phillips (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
Booking
James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Aaron Phillips replaces Jordan Willis because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Mathieu Manset replaces Franck Moussa.
Hand ball by Leon Clarke (Coventry City).
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Blair Adams (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Carl Baker (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Blair Adams (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Leon Clarke (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Coventry City 0. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Batth.
Booking
Jordan Clarke (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Blair Adams.