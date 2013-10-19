Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Yeovil Town 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Yeovil dropped to the bottom of the Championship league table after a goalless draw against Brighton.
The visitors created the best early chances but Ashley Barnes shot over from close range and Will Buckley missed the target when well placed.
Yeovil had a late opportunity to score a winner but Shane Duffy headed an Ed Upson corner narrowly over the crossbar.
The Glovers have now failed to win in 11 Championship matches.
Yeovil, competing in the second tier of English football for the first season, won their opening game at this level, 1-0 at Millwall on 3 August, but have not won a league match since.
They were indebted to goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as he blocked Barnes's powerful header and saved a powerful effort from Upson as both sides struggled to hit the target.
Midfielder Fraser Fyvie was making his Yeovil debut after joining on a loan deal until 1 January from fellow championship Club Wigan, but his day ended in disappointment as he had to be substituted after suffering a shoulder injury.
Yeovil have only scored six goals from their 12 league matches, the worst goalscoring record in the Football League, and drop to 24th in the table after Barnsley, who had been bottom, defeated Middlesbrough 3-2.
Brighton, who lost in the 2012-13 Championship play-offs, are now in 14th position, eight points behind sixth-placed Reading.
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson:
"I don't think either side deserved to lose. It was a cagey game, but when you come up against a team like Brighton, who were only one or two games away from the Premier League last year, then you mustn't be too disappointed with a point.
"We may have gone bottom of the league, but we're gaining experience against these types of teams who keep the ball and are clever.
"It's a bit early to be worrying about league position, but we've got to gradually push our way out of the bottom three."
Brighton assistant head coach Nathan Jones:
"We were a little disappointed as we felt we did enough to win the game. We had enough possession and enough chances.
"Anyone who has watched us for the last two months have seen that we create enough chances, but we've got players like Craig Mackail-Smith and Will Hoskins out injured.
"We're missing that goalscorer to win us games."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 27Hennessey
- 4Edwards
- 3McAllisterBooked at 76mins
- 8Upson
- 5Webster
- 15Duffy
- 7DawsonBooked at 5mins
- 11FyvieSubstituted forAylingat 22'minutes
- 9HayterBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 68'minutes
- 14HoskinsBooked at 45mins
- 21DavisSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 6Seaborne
- 13Moore
- 20Fontaine
- 23Grant
- 24Dunn
- 28Williams
Brighton
- 29Kuszczak
- 2BrunoBooked at 86mins
- 17WardBooked at 28mins
- 4Andrews
- 3Greer
- 20Upson
- 8Crofts
- 38InceBooked at 11minsSubstituted forD Lópezat 45'minutes
- 9BarnesSubstituted forLitaat 59'minutes
- 30Buckley
- 23ConwaySubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6El-Abd
- 14Calderón
- 16Ankergren
- 18Forster-Caskey
- 21D López
- 27March
- 44Lita
- Referee:
- Garry Sutton
- Attendance:
- 6,873
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Andy Williams (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
William Buckley (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Leroy Lita.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Edwards with a cross.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edward Upson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Edward Upson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Leroy Lita (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by William Buckley following a fast break.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Leroy Lita (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David López.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jake Forster-Caskey replaces Craig Conway.
Foul by Leroy Lita (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Dawson.
Attempt missed. William Buckley (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Crofts.
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Grant (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. David López (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Grant.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Byron Webster (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie McAllister (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Buckley (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie McAllister (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie McAllister.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Edward Upson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Ward (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Buckley.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Andy Williams replaces James Hayter.
Foul by William Buckley (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Conway (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. Leroy Lita (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Keith Andrews (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.