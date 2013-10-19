Match ends, Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2.
Barnsley 3-2 Middlesbrough
Barnsley held off a late Middlesbrough fightback to hold on for a win that moves them off the bottom of the table.
Paddy McCourt opened the scoring for the Tykes with a solo run before Chris O'Grady turned in Jim O'Brien's shot.
O'Grady then scored from the spot after Marcus Pedersen was tripped by Ben Gibson to make it 3-0 at the break.
Late on, Albert Adomah drove in from the edge of the area and headed in Frazer Richardson's cross in the space of two minutes, but the Tykes held on.
Ex-Celtic winger McCourt walked the ball into the net after a run that beat three defenders for his first goal for the club since joining on a free transfer in the summer.
David Flitcroft's side doubled their advantage when O'Brien's drive glanced off O'Grady and past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele.
After Gibson brought Pederson down in the area, O'Grady made no mistake from 12 yards to score his seventh of the season and give the hosts a commanding half-time lead.
Adomah gave Boro hope with his late double, but Barnsley, who remain in the Championship relegation zone, scrapped their way to a first home win since August.
Barnsley manager David Flitcroft:
"We've got three points against an outstanding team. In the second half they went for it but we stuck firm.
"I am delighted we got the three points and proud that we didn't collapse.
"We've got a plan and know where we want to be in the league table at the end of the season."
Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray:
"It was 3-0 and we should have scored some goals in that first half.
"We needed to get some pride in the second half. We came out and took a couple of chances. I can't remember our goalkeeper making a save.
"We have scored enough goals to be higher in the table but I have to solve the problem of goals going in."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Middlesbrough).
Chris O'Grady (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Martin Cranie.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frazer Richardson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Barnsley).
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Middlesbrough).
David Perkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frazer Richardson with a cross.
Offside, Barnsley. Thomas Kennedy tries a through ball, but Jason Scotland is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 1. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Mustapha Carayol (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter with a cross.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Barnsley) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomasz Cywka with a cross.
Mustapha Carayol (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by David Perkins.
Hand ball by Jason Scotland (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jason Scotland replaces Marcus Pedersen.
Foul by Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough).
David Perkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Kennedy (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough).
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Perkins with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Mustapha Carayol replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Fox (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Tomasz Cywka replaces Jacob Mellis.
Offside, Barnsley. David Perkins tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Offside, Barnsley. David Perkins tries a through ball, but Jacob Mellis is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Friend.
Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.