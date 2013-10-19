Championship
Barnsley3Middlesbrough2

Barnsley 3-2 Middlesbrough

Barnsley manager David Flitcroft
David Flitcroft

Barnsley held off a late Middlesbrough fightback to hold on for a win that moves them off the bottom of the table.

Paddy McCourt opened the scoring for the Tykes with a solo run before Chris O'Grady turned in Jim O'Brien's shot.

O'Grady then scored from the spot after Marcus Pedersen was tripped by Ben Gibson to make it 3-0 at the break.

Late on, Albert Adomah drove in from the edge of the area and headed in Frazer Richardson's cross in the space of two minutes, but the Tykes held on.

Ex-Celtic winger McCourt walked the ball into the net after a run that beat three defenders for his first goal for the club since joining on a free transfer in the summer.

David Flitcroft's side doubled their advantage when O'Brien's drive glanced off O'Grady and past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele.

After Gibson brought Pederson down in the area, O'Grady made no mistake from 12 yards to score his seventh of the season and give the hosts a commanding half-time lead.

Adomah gave Boro hope with his late double, but Barnsley, who remain in the Championship relegation zone, scrapped their way to a first home win since August.

Barnsley manager David Flitcroft:

"We've got three points against an outstanding team. In the second half they went for it but we stuck firm.

"I am delighted we got the three points and proud that we didn't collapse.

"We've got a plan and know where we want to be in the league table at the end of the season."

Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray:

"It was 3-0 and we should have scored some goals in that first half.

"We needed to get some pride in the second half. We came out and took a couple of chances. I can't remember our goalkeeper making a save.

"We have scored enough goals to be higher in the table but I have to solve the problem of goals going in."

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 12Butland
  • 14Wiseman
  • 4Kennedy
  • 34Fox
  • 6Cranie
  • 22Mvoto
  • 21MellisSubstituted forCywkaat 65'minutes
  • 11Perkins
  • 10O'Grady
  • 20PedersenSubstituted forScotlandat 75'minutes
  • 42McCourtSubstituted forO'Brienat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hassell
  • 7O'Brien
  • 8Dawson
  • 9Scotland
  • 16Jennings
  • 19Cywka
  • 23Etuhu

Middlesbrough

  • 1Steele
  • 5Richardson
  • 3Friend
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 15Hines
  • 22Gibson
  • 6ButterfieldSubstituted forEmnesat 45'minutes
  • 18WhiteheadSubstituted forSmallwoodat 45'minutes
  • 9JutkiewiczSubstituted forCarayolat 67'minutes
  • 29Kamara
  • 27Adomah

Substitutes

  • 4Williams
  • 8Varga
  • 10Emnes
  • 13Konstantopoulos
  • 19Carayol
  • 21Parnaby
  • 33Smallwood
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
11,438

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Middlesbrough).

Chris O'Grady (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Martin Cranie.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.

Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frazer Richardson with a cross.

Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Cranie (Barnsley).

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Middlesbrough).

David Perkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frazer Richardson with a cross.

Offside, Barnsley. Thomas Kennedy tries a through ball, but Jason Scotland is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 1. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Mustapha Carayol (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter with a cross.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Butland.

Attempt saved. Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Barnsley) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomasz Cywka with a cross.

Mustapha Carayol (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by David Perkins.

Hand ball by Jason Scotland (Barnsley).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Jason Scotland replaces Marcus Pedersen.

Foul by Kei Kamara (Middlesbrough).

David Perkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Kennedy (Barnsley).

Attempt blocked. Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.

Foul by Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough).

Jean-Yves Mvoto (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Perkins with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Mustapha Carayol replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Fox (Barnsley).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Tomasz Cywka replaces Jacob Mellis.

Offside, Barnsley. David Perkins tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.

Offside, Barnsley. David Perkins tries a through ball, but Jacob Mellis is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Friend.

Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley129212271529
2QPR118301441027
3Leicester128221912726
4Nottm Forest126512012823
5Blackpool12651149523
6Reading126421911822
7Watford1263324141021
8Derby125342420418
9Bournemouth125251925-617
10Blackburn124351714315
11Ipswich124351816215
12Wigan104241411314
13Huddersfield123541412214
14Brighton123541112-114
15Leeds114251013-314
16Middlesbrough122641921-212
17Doncaster113351116-512
18Millwall123361425-1112
19Birmingham113171315-210
20Charlton11245914-510
21Bolton121651019-99
22Barnsley122281429-158
23Sheff Wed110741117-67
24Yeovil12138618-126
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired