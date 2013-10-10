England won't win World Cup - Hoddle

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle says England can forget about winning the World Cup next year in Brazil.

Hoddle points out how difficult European teams find it playing in tournaments in South America and adds that it will be good experience for England's young players.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is on a Football Association commission looking at ways of improving English football.

