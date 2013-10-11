Match ends, Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0.
Germany 3-0 Republic of Ireland
-
The Republic of Ireland's faint hopes of making the World Cup qualifying play-offs ended with defeat by Germany, who sealed their place in the finals.
Sami Khedira's deflected shot put the dominant hosts ahead, although Ciaran Clark headed against the German bar.
Andre Schurrle slotted in to make it 2-0 and Jerome Boateng hit the bar before Mesut Ozil chipped in a late third.
Republic keeper David Forde made a series of superb saves in interim boss Noel King's first game in charge.
Seven changes to the Republic team included the absence of Robbie Keane, who was on the bench after struggling with an ankle injury.
As expected, Germany pressed with the visitors defending in depth and Khedira made the breakthrough after 12 minutes.
A poor Anthony Stokes pass gifted Germany possession and Khedira collected Plilipp Lahm's pass before his shot took a crucial deflection off Clark's foot and past Forde.
Forde made two outstanding saves in three minutes, first palming out Schurrle's close-range header from a dinked Lahm cross.
Thomas Muller was then denied when Forde tipped over his fierce strike from 25 yards.
The Republic almost grabbed an unlikely equaliser in injury-time, with Clark heading against the bar from Glenn Whelan's cross and Stokes failing to connect with the rebound.
Stokes was inches away from scoring just seconds into the second half with his low strike from 20 yards flying across a diving Manuel Neuer and wide.
Neuer tipped over another effort from the Celtic forward and James McCarthy fired over as the Republic enjoyed their best spell of the game.
The German keeper almost gifted the Irish an equaliser, his mishit clearance leaving him stranded 30 yards out but Stokes was unable to find an open goal from wide on the left.
Germany regained control and doubled their lead on 58 minutes with Toni Kross picking out Schurrle, who beat the offside trap before netting with a neat turn and shot.
Forde was at full-stretch to keep out Bastian Schweinsteiger's shot before Neuer saved low to deny Stokes.
Khedira's curling shot was pushed wide by the heroic Forde while Boetang rattled the bar from long-range with eight minutes left.
The Republic created two late chances with Stokes firing straight at an advancing Neuer before the keeper punched over from a Clark header.
The Germans had the final say, breaking forward from an injury-time corner with Ozil lifting the ball over a grounded Forde and into the net to complete a comfortable victory.
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 16Lahm
- 3Jansen
- 7Schweinsteiger
- 17Mertesacker
- 20Boateng
- 13MüllerSubstituted forSamat 88'minutes
- 6KhediraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forKruseat 82'minutes
- 8Özil
- 18Kroos
- 9SchürrleSubstituted forGötzeat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Höwedes
- 5Hummels
- 10Draxler
- 11Sam
- 12Adler
- 14Kruse
- 15Westermann
- 19Götze
- 22Zieler
R. of Ireland
- 1Forde
- 2Coleman
- 12Kelly
- 3Wilson
- 4Clark
- 17Delaney
- 6Whelan
- 14Gibson
- 13StokesBooked at 62mins
- 8McCarthy
- 21Doyle
Substitutes
- 5St Ledger
- 7McGeady
- 9Long
- 10Keane
- 11McClean
- 15Green
- 16Elliot
- 18Pilkington
- 19Reid
- 20Hoolahan
- 22O'Brien
- 23Henderson
- Referee:
- Serge Gumienny
- Attendance:
- 46,237
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home16
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Damien Delaney (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Ciaran Clark (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.
Foul by Jerome Boateng (Germany).
James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Sidney Sam replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Mario Götze replaces Andre Schürrle.
Offside, Germany. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Andre Schürrle is caught offside.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Attempt blocked. Max Kruse (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Jerome Boateng (Germany) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Max Kruse replaces Sami Khedira.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Sami Khedira (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt blocked. Andre Schürrle (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jerome Boateng.
Foul by Marcell Jansen (Germany).
Glenn Whelan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Jerome Boateng (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Doyle (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darron Gibson.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Schürrle with a cross.
Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Booking
Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt missed. Per Mertesacker (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.