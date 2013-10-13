Match ends, Coventry City 3, Sheffield United 2.
Coventry City 3-2 Sheffield United
Leon Clarke's brace helped Coventry City to a win against Sheffield United,
Clarke guided home Blair Adams' deflected cross early on, and Callum Wilson's finish into the top corner put the Sky Blues 2-0 up at the break.
City were in control when Clarke added a third, curling home low inside the box from Franck Moussa's neat lay-off.
However, Lyle Taylor's fierce free-kick and glancing header for the Blades set up a tense finish, but City held out.
Former captain and current under-21 coach Chris Morgan was handed the United reins alongside goalkeeping coach Darren Ward and academy chief Travis Binnion for the trip to Northampton's Sixfields, where opponents City are tenants.
The trio would have been pleased by a second-half fightback when the match seemed lost, although their winless run - now 10 league games - means they are bottom of the League One table after Tranmere's win at Bradford.
From City's perspective the move to Northampton - made by owners SISU - remains unpopular with Coventry supporters who have staged protests outside the ground at 'home' matches.
But their form in such games has been pivotal to their overhauling a 10-point deduction for their holding company being placed in administration.
Four wins from six at their unlikely home have propelled Steven Pressley's side on to 10 points and up to 16th place, a tally that without the deduction would put them among the play-off pack.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Murphy
- 19WillisBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 77'minutes
- 3AdamsBooked at 88mins
- 6Thomas
- 4WebsterBooked at 38mins
- 24Clarke
- 8BakerSubstituted forDanielsat 67'minutes
- 7Fleck
- 9Clarke
- 20C Wilson
- 14MoussaSubstituted forBartonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Manset
- 13Burge
- 16Barton
- 17Daniels
- 18Phillips
- 30Garner
- 31Haynes
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 2Westlake
- 6Hill
- 17Coady
- 5MaguireBooked at 45mins
- 15Collins
- 7FlynnSubstituted forHallat 73'minutes
- 8DoyleBooked at 89mins
- 18KingSubstituted forMcGinnat 57'minutes
- 11BaxterSubstituted forTaylorat 41'minutes
- 19Brandy
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 4Hall
- 10Taylor
- 14McGinn
- 22Lappin
- 23Murphy
- 24Ironside
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 2,078
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Sheffield United 2.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Leon Clarke (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Webster with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Hall with a cross.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).
Febian Brandy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Coventry City. Leon Clarke tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Webster (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Darryl Westlake tries a through ball, but Harry Maguire is caught offside.
Booking
Blair Adams (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Barton (Coventry City).
Ryan Hall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joe Murphy (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Darryl Westlake (Sheffield United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Adam Barton replaces Franck Moussa.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 3, Sheffield United 2. Lyle Taylor (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Hall with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Aaron Phillips replaces Jordan Willis.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darryl Westlake with a cross.
Booking
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Willis (Coventry City).
Febian Brandy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Coventry City).
Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Hall replaces Ryan Flynn.
Billy Daniels (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Coady (Sheffield United).
Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Stephen McGinn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Clarke.
Foul by Franck Moussa (Coventry City).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Coventry City).