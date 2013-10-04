Continental Cup: Lincoln Ladies confident for Arsenal test

Media playback is not supported on this device Lincoln out to shock Arsenal in Cup final

FA WSL Continental Cup Final - Arsenal Ladies v Lincoln Ladies

Venue: The Hive, Barnet FC Date: Friday, 4 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Full live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra from 19:00

Lincoln Ladies midfielder Megan Harris says they must take great confidence from their impressive record against Arsenal when the two sides meet in the Continental Cup on Friday.

The Lady Imps are the only English team Arsenal failed to beat this season, with all three games ending in draws.

Harris told BBC Sport: "We are a bit of bogey side to them. We are the only team they have not beaten this season.

"Definitely there is a psychological thing for us to draw on."

Lincoln drew 1-1 and 0-0 with Arsenal in the Women's Super League and also drew 1-1 in the Continental Cup in early May.

Friday's game at Barnet FC will be the last match Lincoln play in their current guise before becoming Notts County Ladies next season.

And the long-serving Harris would love to end their time as Lincoln Ladies with a first trophy.

The club have never reached a final before, but have reached the semi-final stages of major competitions on three occasions.

And although the first season under new manager Rick Passmoor saw the club finish sixth in the eight-team league, Harris says they can end the campaign on a huge positive.

"It's been a trying year we haven't been as consistent as we would like," Harris explained.

"It's really good to get in a cup final and hopefully we can finish on a high.

"You want to play in finals. It's fantastic we have that chance. Everyone is buzzing and we cannot wait for Friday.

"We have been in three semi-finals over the last few couple of years; it's always been a nearly club so it's nice finally get there and challenge for a title."

But she is well aware of the threat Arsenal will pose, despite missing out on the League title this term.

And she believes the fact that Arsenal's total domination of the women's game looks to be coming to end can only be good for the sport.

She added: "The league title is not in Arsenal's hands any more and the FA WSL was set up to try to get a more competitive league and that is exactly what has happened this season. It has been fantastic.

"It's great for women's game pushing it forward that not one team is dominating like it has been for so long.

"Arsenal have consistently been the best side in women's football for over a decade now so we know that they are a quality team with quality players. It will be a really hard game."