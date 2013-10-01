Billy Stark names Scotland Under-21 squad for Euro 2015 ties

Under-21 coach Billy Stark has called up Dundee United's Andrew Robertson for the first time as Scotland prepare for European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

The 19-year-old left-back made his Scottish Premiership debut for United in August and has looked assured since.

His Tannadice team-mate Stuart Armstrong is also in the 20-man squad.

Stark's players take on Slovakia at St Mirren Park on Thursday 10 October and follow that with a trip to Tbilisi to play Georgia four days later.

On Robertson's first season in the top flight, the manager said: "He has hit the ground running and he has grasped the left-back position from the off.

"In the first televised game against Partick Thistle he was impressive.

"We have been keeping an eye on him since then and he has been rewarded by getting in and it has been well-deserved."

Celtic forward Callum McGregor has earned a place in the squad as he enjoys a loan spell at Notts County.

Midfielder Armstrong, Aberdeen's Ryan Jack and Celtic's Lewis Toshney are the only players in the squad to have scored at this level.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Hearts striker Callum Paterson and in-form St Johnstone attacker Stevie May each have two caps but none has got on the scoresheet for Stark's side to date.

Chelsea's Islam Feruz is in the Scotland Under-19s squad which will go to Belarus for the European Championships.

And Celtic striker Tony Watt, on loan at Belgium side Lierse, has been left out due to concerns about his fitness.

Watt was criticised for his fitness and work-rate by Lierse boss Stanley Menzo, with Celtic manager Neil Lennon also highlighting the teenager's lack of application.

"He does need to work on his fitness," agreed Stark.

"Every time he has come to us he has flagged up that his fitness is not what it should be and it is very difficult for us to gain that fitness.

"I just felt that in the last couple of games, maybe that has shown up a wee bit so we go with ones that are in a good, fit state."

Squad to face Slovakia and Georgia:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Tottenham Hotspur), Christopher Kettings (Blackpool, on loan to York)

Defenders: Stuart Findlay (Celtic), Jack Grimmer (Fulham), Ryan Jack (Aberdeen), Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian), Andrew Robertson (Dundee United), Clark Robertson (Aberdeen), Lewis Toshney (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United), Fraser Fyvie (Wigan Athletic), John Herron (Celtic), Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian), Lewis Macleod (Rangers), Dylan McGeouch (Celtic)

Forwards: Mark Beck (Carlisle United), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Stevie May (St Johnstone), Callum McGregor (Celtic, on loan to Notts County), Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian)