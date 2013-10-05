Match ends, Alfreton Town 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.
Alfreton Town 3-2 Forest Green Rovers
Daniel Wishart scored either side of half-time for 10-man Alfreton as they came from behind to beat Forest Green.
Tom Shaw put the hosts ahead from Wishart's cross before Magno Viera equalised from close range and Matthew Barnes-Homer swept home for Rovers.
Wishart levelled just before the break with a 20-yard strike and the striker scored the winner from inside the area.
Alfreton finished with 10 men after Nick Fenton was shown a straight red for a challenge on James Norwood.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Alfreton manager Nicky Law told BBC Radio Derby:
"We did a lot of work in the week on how we thought they would play and I think it worked a treat.
"We got off to a great start, we went in front, but then I was disappointed with the two goals we gave away.
"You can't afford to do that against good team, but credit to our players, because they don't know when they're beaten. They go and they go and they go and we've come out 3-2 victors."
Forest Green boss Dave Hockaday told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"Our defending today was schoolboy, they haven't had to work hard today for their goals and we've just gifted them three goals.
"We've given ourselves a mountain to climb by just giving away poor goals and we can't do that, at the moment we're giving teams too many chances.
"Things aren't going our way at the moment for us, we've got a lot to do with that because we're not making things happen and if something's going to go wrong then it's going to wrong.
"Recently, we are giving too many soft goals away, teams aren't having to work hard to score against us."
Line-ups
Alfreton
- 1Atkins
- 10Bradley
- 2WoodBooked at 45mins
- 21Rowe-Turner
- 7Law
- 16FentonBooked at 71mins
- 5Wylde
- 17McGrath
- 8Shaw
- 9ClaytonSubstituted forWishartat 3'minutes
- 18Akinde
Substitutes
- 13Wishart
- 3Franklin
- 22Akinde
- 12Meadows
- 6Kempson
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Stokes
- 27Pilkington
- 16Racine
- 4Bangura
- 11ForbesSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
- 8KlukowskiBooked at 45mins
- 18Barnes-HomerBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNorwoodat 68'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 9Wright
- 10VieiraSubstituted forManganat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 30Mangan
- 24Kelly
- 13Bulman
- 7Norwood
- 12Asafu-Adjaye
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 582
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alfreton Town 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt blocked. Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers).
Michael Wylde (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Yan Klukowski (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Mangan (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Alfreton Town. John Akinde tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andrew Mangan (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by John Akinde (Alfreton Town).
Jared Hodgkiss (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Yan Klukowski (Forest Green Rovers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Jared Hodgkiss with a cross.
Booking
James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Daniel Wishart with a cross.
Foul by Aarran Racine (Forest Green Rovers).
John Akinde (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Yan Klukowski (Forest Green Rovers).
Josh Law (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Dismissal
Nick Fenton (Alfreton Town) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nick Fenton (Alfreton Town).
James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers).
Nick Fenton (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood replaces Matthew Barnes-Homer.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wishart (Alfreton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by John Akinde (Alfreton Town).
Jared Hodgkiss (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.