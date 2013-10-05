Alfreton Town 3-2 Forest Green Rovers

Daniel Wishart scored either side of half-time for 10-man Alfreton as they came from behind to beat Forest Green.

Tom Shaw put the hosts ahead from Wishart's cross before Magno Viera equalised from close range and Matthew Barnes-Homer swept home for Rovers.

Wishart levelled just before the break with a 20-yard strike and the striker scored the winner from inside the area.

Alfreton finished with 10 men after Nick Fenton was shown a straight red for a challenge on James Norwood.

Alfreton manager Nicky Law told BBC Radio Derby:

"We did a lot of work in the week on how we thought they would play and I think it worked a treat.

"We got off to a great start, we went in front, but then I was disappointed with the two goals we gave away.

"You can't afford to do that against good team, but credit to our players, because they don't know when they're beaten. They go and they go and they go and we've come out 3-2 victors."

Forest Green boss Dave Hockaday told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Our defending today was schoolboy, they haven't had to work hard today for their goals and we've just gifted them three goals.

"We've given ourselves a mountain to climb by just giving away poor goals and we can't do that, at the moment we're giving teams too many chances.

"Things aren't going our way at the moment for us, we've got a lot to do with that because we're not making things happen and if something's going to go wrong then it's going to wrong.

"Recently, we are giving too many soft goals away, teams aren't having to work hard to score against us."