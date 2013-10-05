Luton Town 4-3 FC Halifax Town

Alex Wall's superb long-range effort late on earned Luton a win over Halifax to lift the Hatters up to fifth.

Halifax went ahead when Paul Marshall smashed in from 12 yards before Luke Guttridge's deflected shot levelled it.

Simon Ainge latched onto a free-kick to nod Halifax ahead, before Dan Gardner's 20-yard drive made it 3-1.

Luton's Paul Benson rifled home from close range before Andre Gray fired in from the edge of the area to level while Wall's shot won it from 25 yards.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Luton Town coach Hakan Hayrettin told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post match: Luton coach Hayrettin

"We believed at 3-1 we still had a chance to get back in the game.

"I think the crowd have been absolutely amazing. At 3-1 they could have gone the other way against us. But they stuck with us and believed in what we could do and we got back in the game.

"Near the end of the game, if there was going to be a team that was going to win the game, it was going to be us.

"(On the winning goal) It was a great, great finish with pace and power and bend."