Two second-half goals from Jordan Owens help Crusaders to a convincing win over former league leaders Glenavon at Seaview.

Timmy Adamson's strike on the half hour put the Crues in front, before Owens popped up with two finishes from close range, one of them a header.

Glenavon drop to second, one point behind mid-Ulster rivals Portadown, with Crusaders sixth.