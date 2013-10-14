Carlton Cole: West Ham re-sign striker on three-month contract

Carlton Cole has rejoined West Ham United on a three-month contract.

Striker Cole, 30, left the Premier League side at the end of last season after his deal expired.

But with Andy Carroll out with a foot injury and Cole still a free agent, West Ham turned to their former player to boost their attacking options.

Cole's West Ham years Appearances: 237

Cole scored the opening goal in West Ham's 2-1 Championship play-off final victory over Blackpool in 2012.

"I'm happy to be back and can't wait to get working with the lads again," said Cole, who could play for the Hammers against Manchester City on Saturday.

Cole scored just two goals in 29 appearances for West Ham in 2012-13 and had recently been training with Sam Allardyce's side before he proved his fitness in a friendly against Charlton last week, which the Addicks won 4-2.

"I've been working hard with the strength and conditioning coach Mathew Monte-Colombo in the gym," added Cole.

"He's been really hands-on with me to get me up to standard to train with the team and get my match-fitness up as quickly as possible with a view to signing.

"I feel fit and raring to go and it's time to start knocking on the manager's door to get some games under my belt."

Monte-Colombo later tweeted: "Really pleased for Carlton Cole. He's worked his socks off with me for the last five weeks and got his reward."

West Ham have used one of two free places in their 25-man Premier League squad to re-sign Cole.

He first joined the club from Chelsea in 2006 and has scored 59 goals in 237 appearances for the Hammers.

They are 13th in the table and have only scored seven goals in seven Premier League matches this season, although they did beat Tottenham 3-0 in their last match.