Spurs and Wales legend Cliff Jones inducted into Hall of Fame

Welsh wing legend Cliff Jones has been inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame.

Jones, 78, played 59 times for his country and was in the Tottenham side that won the Football League and FA Cup double in the 1960-61 season.

He was also in the only Wales team to play in the World Cup finals in 1958.

Jones is the sixth Welshman to be inducted into the hall of fame, following John Charles, Billy Meredith, Ian Rush, Mark Hughes and Ryan Giggs.

Although he enjoyed great success with Spurs, Swansea-born Jones started his career with his home town club and said some of his fondest memories come from that period of his career.

They were great days [playing for Swansea Town]. I'm a Swansea Jack and I love old Swansea Cliff Jones

"It was a privilege to play for Tottenham in the '60s because we were a good team," said Jones.

"But for me the most satisfying time was at Swansea Town at the dear old Vetch Field when we were all local lads together and Ivor Allchurch was the golden boy of Welsh football and Mel Charles was a character.

"They were great days. I'm a Swansea Jack and I love old Swansea."

Jones was transferred from Swansea to Tottenham in 1958 and made his debut in a 4-4 draw with Arsenal.

As well as becoming the first team to win the double in 1961, Spurs won the FA Cup in 1962 and 1967 and became the first English club to win European honours when they claimed the Cup Winners' Cup in 1963.

Jones scored 159 goals in 378 appearance for Spurs and is fourth in the club's all-time scoring list.

He joined Fulham after leaving Spurs in 1968 and briefly for King's Lynn.

Today he is an ambassador for Tottenham Hotspur and said he was honoured join the list of players in the National Hall of Fame.

"I'm very pleased and I'm going to enjoy the evening," he added.

"I've been talking to (former Leeds United and Scotland winger) Eddie Gray and reminiscing about playing in the 1960s. It was a great time for British football."

Jones was one of a number of former players honoured at a dinner in Manchester on Wednesday.

Raich Carter, Eddie Gray, Matt Le Tissier, Mike Summerbee and Ray Wilkins were the other players inducted on Wednesday.

Fellow inductee Summerbee, the former Manchester City wing, said Cliff Jones epitomised Tottenham Hotspur.

"For me Cliff Jones is Spurs," he said.

"He's always there at White Hart Land and they'll probably put him on top of that cockerel one day."