Championship
Derby4Ipswich4

Derby County 4-4 Ipswich Town

Steve McClaren watches his new Derby side from the stands

A superb second-half fight-back saw Derby County, under the watchful eye of new manager Steve McClaren, earn a draw with Ipswich.

McClaren was in the stand as headers from Christophe Berra and Daryl Murphy gave the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

Zak Whitbread pulled a goal back but Aaron Cresswell added third and Murphy made it 4-1 before half time.

Jamie Ward gave Derby hope after a goal from Craig Bryson, who completed the comeback with two minutes to go.

Mick McCarthy's side pulled the Rams apart with ease during the first half - and McClaren, who officially takes charge on Wednesday, unsurprisingly went into the home dressing room to tell the side what he thought.

This came after new first-team coach Paul Simpson spent the last 15 minutes of the first half in the dug-out, alongside caretaker-manager Darren Wassall, an appearance which coincided with an improvement from the home side.

Whatever the former England manager said at the break certainly worked, while a double change which saw John Eustace and Mason Bennett replace Conor Sammon and Ben Davies proved pivotal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Derby caretaker Wassall

The Rams, who sacked Nigel Clough following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to neighbours Nottingham Forest, controlled the game and the point was, in the end, deserved.

The result leaves Derby 14th in the Championship table with 12 points from their first 10 matches but they are without a win in their last five, while Ipswich slip to 10th and are still without an away victory.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy: "We are very disappointed not to win the game, of course we are.

"We played really well in the first-half and could have scored more than four but their goal 90 seconds into the second-half changed the course of the game."

Line-ups

Derby

  • 1Grant
  • 2A Smith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 4Bryson
  • 25Buxton
  • 27Whitbread
  • 16DaviesSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
  • 19Hughes
  • 18SammonSubstituted forEustaceat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 9Martin
  • 10WardSubstituted forRussellat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Russell
  • 12Jacobs
  • 13Deeney
  • 14Eustace
  • 20Bennett
  • 28Hanson
  • 29Lowe

Ipswich

  • 22Gerken
  • 4Chambers
  • 3CresswellBooked at 85mins
  • 8SkuseBooked at 80mins
  • 6BerraBooked at 77mins
  • 5Smith
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forEdwardsat 71'minutes
  • 19Hyam
  • 10McGoldrickBooked at 74minsSubstituted forNoubleat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Murphy
  • 16TunnicliffeBooked at 68minsSubstituted forTabbat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Loach
  • 2Hewitt
  • 7Edwards
  • 14Wordsworth
  • 15Mings
  • 18Tabb
  • 35Nouble
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
21,037

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4.

Attempt missed. Carlos Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Grant (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Jamie Ward.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Adam Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zak Whitbread.

Attempt blocked. Zak Whitbread (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

Booking

Aaron Cresswell (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).

Jay Tabb (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Smith.

John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Frank Nouble replaces David McGoldrick.

Booking

Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Luke Chambers.

Booking

David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Ward (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town).

Attempt blocked. Craig Bryson (Derby County) header from outside the box is blocked.

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jay Tabb replaces Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Carlos Edwards replaces Paul Anderson.

Attempt blocked. John Eustace (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

Booking

Ryan Tunnicliffe (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Tunnicliffe (Ipswich Town).

Booking

John Eustace (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Eustace (Derby County).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley107211961323
2QPR9720102823
3Leicester107211710723
4Nottm Forest105411610619
5Reading10541148619
6Blackpool10541139419
7Watford1053220101018
8Blackburn104331611515
9Huddersfield10352128414
10Ipswich104241714314
11Leeds10424910-114
12Brighton10343109113
13Bournemouth104151322-913
14Derby103341817112
15Wigan8323129311
16Millwall103251018-811
17Birmingham103161213-110
18Doncaster9234912-39
19Middlesbrough101631317-49
20Charlton9135814-66
21Sheff Wed9054915-65
22Yeovil10127514-95
23Bolton10055717-105
24Barnsley101271125-145
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you