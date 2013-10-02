Match ends, Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4.
Derby County 4-4 Ipswich Town
A superb second-half fight-back saw Derby County, under the watchful eye of new manager Steve McClaren, earn a draw with Ipswich.
McClaren was in the stand as headers from Christophe Berra and Daryl Murphy gave the visitors an early 2-0 lead.
Zak Whitbread pulled a goal back but Aaron Cresswell added third and Murphy made it 4-1 before half time.
Jamie Ward gave Derby hope after a goal from Craig Bryson, who completed the comeback with two minutes to go.
Mick McCarthy's side pulled the Rams apart with ease during the first half - and McClaren, who officially takes charge on Wednesday, unsurprisingly went into the home dressing room to tell the side what he thought.
This came after new first-team coach Paul Simpson spent the last 15 minutes of the first half in the dug-out, alongside caretaker-manager Darren Wassall, an appearance which coincided with an improvement from the home side.
Whatever the former England manager said at the break certainly worked, while a double change which saw John Eustace and Mason Bennett replace Conor Sammon and Ben Davies proved pivotal.
The Rams, who sacked Nigel Clough following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to neighbours Nottingham Forest, controlled the game and the point was, in the end, deserved.
The result leaves Derby 14th in the Championship table with 12 points from their first 10 matches but they are without a win in their last five, while Ipswich slip to 10th and are still without an away victory.
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy: "We are very disappointed not to win the game, of course we are.
"We played really well in the first-half and could have scored more than four but their goal 90 seconds into the second-half changed the course of the game."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Grant
- 2A Smith
- 3Forsyth
- 4Bryson
- 25Buxton
- 27Whitbread
- 16DaviesSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 19Hughes
- 18SammonSubstituted forEustaceat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 9Martin
- 10WardSubstituted forRussellat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Russell
- 12Jacobs
- 13Deeney
- 14Eustace
- 20Bennett
- 28Hanson
- 29Lowe
Ipswich
- 22Gerken
- 4Chambers
- 3CresswellBooked at 85mins
- 8SkuseBooked at 80mins
- 6BerraBooked at 77mins
- 5Smith
- 11AndersonSubstituted forEdwardsat 71'minutes
- 19Hyam
- 10McGoldrickBooked at 74minsSubstituted forNoubleat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Murphy
- 16TunnicliffeBooked at 68minsSubstituted forTabbat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Loach
- 2Hewitt
- 7Edwards
- 14Wordsworth
- 15Mings
- 18Tabb
- 35Nouble
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 21,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4.
Attempt missed. Carlos Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Grant (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Jamie Ward.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 4, Ipswich Town 4. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zak Whitbread.
Attempt blocked. Zak Whitbread (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Jay Tabb (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Smith.
John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Frank Nouble replaces David McGoldrick.
Booking
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Booking
David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Ward (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Craig Bryson (Derby County) header from outside the box is blocked.
Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jay Tabb replaces Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Carlos Edwards replaces Paul Anderson.
Attempt blocked. John Eustace (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Booking
Ryan Tunnicliffe (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Tunnicliffe (Ipswich Town).
Booking
John Eustace (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Eustace (Derby County).