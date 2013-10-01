Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Charlton Athletic 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Charlton ended a run of three successive defeats by holding Nottingham Forest to a draw.
Forest continued their record of scoring in every league and cup game this season when midfielder Andy Reid struck against his former club.
Marvin Sordell equalised for the home side from close range early in the second half, before forcing Karl Darlow into an excellent save.
Jordan Cousins almost won it for Charlton, but his volley hit the post.
Forest took the lead inside the first five minutes when Reid curled a glorious free-kick away from the reach of Addicks keeper Ben Hamer and inside the far post for his fifth goal of the season.
Charlton fought back when Rhoys Wiggins twice broke free down the left before delivering crosses for Simon Church and Sordell, whose close-range efforts were both deflected clear. Moments later, Sordell had a goalbound shot blocked by Chris Cohen.
Back at the other end, Lawrie Wilson came to the home side's rescue when he hooked Jamie Mackie's shot off the line.
Five minutes into the second half, Charlton finally breached the last line of the Forest defence when Wilson's low cross found Sordell, who swept in his shot.
The Addicks came close to taking all three points when Cousins' volley rebounded off the outside of the post, before captain Michael Morrison blazed over from six yards in stoppage time.
Charlton manager Chris Powell:
"I'm very proud of my team.
"We've been under pressure losing the last three games, and then to go 1-0 down after two minutes - it was easily our best performance of the season.
"I thought my players were superb, they handled the situation tremendously well and the crowd were outstanding. They saw a team who really cared."
Forest manager Billy Davies:
"Charlton worked extremely hard and showed great energy and attitude.
"They played as if they had nothing to lose, and if they continue to play like that they will be in a good place.
"But we didn't perform. We probably scored too early, but these things happen.
"I'm told we caught them on their best performance of the season so a point away is very good."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Hamer
- 23Wilson
- 16Wiggins
- 24Cousins
- 5Morrison
- 15Wood
- 27GowerSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
- 8Stephens
- 9ChurchSubstituted forPigottat 79'minutes
- 10Sordell
- 11HarriottSubstituted forDerviteat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hughes
- 3Evina
- 6Dervite
- 12Alnwick
- 17Cook
- 32Stewart
- 35Pigott
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 2Lichaj
- 8Cohen
- 7ChalobahSubstituted forHardingat 56'minutes
- 25Hobbs
- 5Collins
- 10LansburyBooked at 90mins
- 11Reid
- 23BlackstockSubstituted forHendersonat 70'minutes
- 12Mackie
- 27DerbyshireSubstituted forCoxat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 9Henderson
- 15Halford
- 18Jara
- 29de Vries
- 31Cox
- 39Abdoun
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 15,567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Foul by Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Darius Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Dorian Dervite replaces Callum Harriott.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Attempt blocked. Chris Cohen (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jordan Cousins.
Attempt blocked. Chris Cohen (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Mackie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Pigott replaces Simon Church because of an injury.
Delay in match Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Morrison.
Foul by Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest).
Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Andy Hughes replaces Mark Gower.
Delay in match Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson replaces Dexter Blackstock.
Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Cox with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt saved. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Morrison with a headed pass.
Foul by Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Chris Cohen (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.