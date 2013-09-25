Villa caught short in League Cup 25 Sep 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/24237933 Read more about sharing. Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham, League Cup third round: With the score at 1-0 to the visitors, a bizarre incident occurs early in the second half when Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen pulls down the shorts of Villa striker Nicklas Helenius inside the penalty area The Danish forward, like a true professional, plays on and gets his shot away knowing his underwear is on show to the 22,975 at Villa Park. "It is the first time I have seen something like that happen," says the Villa manager Paul Lambert Helenius remonstrates to referee Jon Moss, but the official appears to suggest he played the advantage. Lambert adds: "You hope you get those decisions. I don't think anybody could believe [play] wasn't pulled back." Vertonghen looks quite bashful about the whole situation, but at least he isn't caught with his shorts down. "Probably we got away with it," says Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas Spurs go on to score shortly after the incident through Paulinho, before late goals from Nacer Chadli and Jermain Defoe, with a second, secure Villas-Boas's side's place in the fourth round of the cup.