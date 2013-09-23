Celtic: Uruguayan striker Nicolas Mezquida begins trial

Uruguayan striker Nicolas Mezquida has joined Celtic on trial.

The 21-year-old had most recently been on loan from Centro Atletico Fenix to Rampla Juniors in his country's second tier but is now a free agent.

Mezquida began his senior career with Penarol and spent time on loan in Norway's top flight with Brann and Lillestrom.

The former Uruguay youth international moved to Primera Division rivals Fenix in 2012.

Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 had an option to buy a teenage Mezquida during his time at Penarol.

However, a permanent move to Germany did not materialise.