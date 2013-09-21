Aluko will light up Premier League - Bruce

Hull City manager Steve Bruce says that Sone Aluko will "light up the league" after his stunning winner in the 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Loic Remy twice gave the hosts the lead but replies from Robbie Brady, Ahmed Elmohamady, and Aluko's 76th-minute volley giving the newly promoted side an impressive win.

It capped an excellent day for the Aluko family, with Sone's sister Eni getting on the scoresheet for the England women in their 6-0 win over Belarus.

