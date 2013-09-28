Hereford 0-0 Luton

Luton's run of three consecutive victories in the Conference Premier was ended by a goalless draw at Hereford.

John Still's side extended their unbeaten run to four matches but were grateful for Luke Graham's late miss.

Richard Brodie headed against a post and Graham put the rebound wide, which proved to be the best opportunity in a game of few chances at Edgar Street.

Hereford keeper Rhys Evans twice made saves from Luke Guttridge and another from Paul Benson's header.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Luton Town manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"As the away team, not getting beaten, you've got to be happy with that. Would I have liked to have won? Absolutely.

"The grass was so long, it was really hard to play the way we wanted to play.

"A good week's work. We've had two away games and taken four points so I'm not disappointed at all."