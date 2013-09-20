Burnley: Nick Liversedge joins Hyde on one-month loan deal

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Liversedge has joined Conference Premier side Hyde on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old former Darlington man joined the Clarets on a one-year deal in the summer from Whitby Town.

But he has yet to make an appearance for the Championship side and has been signed by Hyde as cover for David Carnell, who picked up a groin injury in Tuesday's loss against Woking.

The 6ft 4ins keeper's loan at Hyde runs until October 19.