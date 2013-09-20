Friday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson derides the Scottish FA, describing their disciplinary process as a "bad joke". (Daily Record)

AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli admits his side were lucky to beat Celtic and says all of his team-mates know it. (Daily Record)

Winger Derk Boerrigter warns his Celtic team-mates that they must find a killer touch in front of goal to keep their Champions League hopes alive. (Various)

Former AC Milan hero Ruud Gullit slams his old team's performance against Celtic and thinks they would have been "slaughtered" by a better team. (Daily Express)

Barcelona star Gerard Pique says his team have learned from last season's loss at Celtic Park and will not slip up again. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell assistant manager Kenny Black reckons defender Stephen McManus can earn a return to the Scotland squad if he builds on his early season form. (Daily Mail)

Striker Orhan Mustafi will miss a month of action for Ross County after breaking his toe. (Herald)

Fans have stumped up money to allow administration-hit Hearts to stay overnight in the Highlands ahead of Saturday's match with Ross County. (Daily Express)

Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara would not have liked to play against tricky summer-signing Nadir Cifti. (Various)

Hibs manager Pat Fenlon brands talk of under-pressure St Mirren counterpart Danny Lennon losing his job as "ludicrous". (Various)

Rangers midfielder Robbie Crawford is training with Glasgow Warriors rugby star Chris Fusaro in a bid to bulk up. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Defending champion John Higgins admits he was "all over the place" as he was beaten in the second round at the Shanghai Masters. (Daily Record)