Brailsford's return home to Wales

Team Sky cycle team manager Sir David Brailsford made an emotional return to north Wales when stage four of the Tour of Britain finished in Llanberis on Wednesday.

Brailsford, who is also British Cycling's performance manager, was raised in nearby Deiniolen, and told BBC Wales sports reporter Ashleigh Crowter he was pleased to see big crowds turn out to watch the event.

The stage was won by Mark Cavendish, but Team Sky's Sir Bradley Wiggins retained the race leader's yellow jersey.

