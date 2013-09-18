Steve Lomas: Millwall reaction to Derby defeat pleases boss

Millwall manager Steve Lomas is pleased with how his side reacted to their 5-1 home defeat by Derby on Saturday.

The Lions picked up their first Championship win this season when they beat Blackpool 3-1 on Tuesday.

He told BBC London 94.9: "The manner of the defeat and performance last Saturday was very poor and we asked for a response.

"Talk is cheap and you can apologise all you want in the press but that [the pitch] is the best place to apologise."

The former Northern Ireland international added: "As a player, everybody can have a bad day at the office. It is how you respond.

"It was great to get a game so early and get back on the park."

Having trailed to Tom Ince's goal Millwall levelled through a penalty from Liam Trotter just before half-time and goals after the break from Nicky Bailey and Steve Morison sealed the points.

After the defeat by Derby Lomas had called on his players "to take personal responsibility" to restore pride in the team.

"I thought the crowd were with us all the way," he said. "Even at 1-0 down against the run of play they could see the effort and the commitment.

"I said to the players that if you give that at Millwall, the fans will stick with you no matter what.

"The fans came out in the numbers again to support the team and they did that fantastically well."

The win, which lifts Millwall off the foot of the Championship table and out of the relegation zone, was Lomas's first in the league after taking charge of the south east London club this summer.

The 39-year-old former Manchester City, West Ham and QPR midfielder was appointed Lions boss in June following the departure of Kenny Jackett, who subsequently joined Wolves.

Lomas, who quit St Johnstone to move to England, said was "delighted" to get off the mark.

"It's a great challenge for me," he stated. "As soon as Millwall were on and I knew they were interested I wanted to come here.

"I do believe in these players. We are going through a transitional period in terms of different manger, coaching staff and players and it would take time to gel.

"I have felt that, apart from Saturday's performance, we should be sitting on more points.

"We're not but the overall emotion is I'm delighted for the players, the fans and the chairman [John Berylson] as well."