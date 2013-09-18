Stephen Dobbie: Blackpool return for Crystal Palace forward
Crystal Palace forward Stephen Dobbie has joined Blackpool on loan for a third time, signing a temporary three-month deal with the Championship side.
During loan spells from Swansea, Dobbie was part of the Blackpool side that won the Championship play-off final in 2010 and lost it two years later.
It was Blackpool's first league defeat of the season and resulted in them being replaced at the top of the table by Leicester.
However, Dobbie believes the club are well placed for another shot at promotion to the Premier League.
"This league is like that - the team at the bottom can beat the team at the top," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"I've played in a couple of good Blackpool teams. The way the boys have started here, I'm sure it will be another successful season."