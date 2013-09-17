Hearts' use of Riccarton training base to continue

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Hearts players training at Riccarton

An agreement has been reached between Hearts and Heriot-Watt University that will allow the club to continue using the Riccarton campus for training.

BBC Scotland has learned all of Hearts' teams will extend their use of the facilities.

The administrators of the club, BDO, considered a move away in order to reduce costs.

Hearts have been using the facilities at Riccarton as the club's main day-to-day training base for almost a decade.

