Hamilton Accies 0-3 St Johnstone

Stevie May's double helped St Johnstone book their place in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Hamilton Academical.

The striker, who spent last season on loan at Accies, headed home early on at New Douglas Park.

Anthony Andreu came close to a leveller when he fired against the post midway through the first half.

Gwion Edwards fired Saints' second and a long-range effort from May completed the Perth side's win.

Hamilton went into the game buoyed by a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship, but top-flight Saints quickly dampened their hosts' enthusiasm.

Dave Mackay's cross was headed back across goal by Steven MacLean and May applied the finish.

Andreu was frustrated to see his shot rebound off the goal frame and Accies soon found themselves defending again as MacLean tested goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert.

Another strike by Andreu flashed past Alan Mannus' goal just before the break.

Cuthbert denied Nigel Hasselbanik early in the second half and Hamilton retained hope that they could turn the tie around.

Michael Devlin was unable to keep his header down and the same player sliced wide of the St Johnstone goal moments later.

But any prospect of a comeback was ended when Hasselbaink's replacement Edwards picked up the loose ball from a slack pass-back and bundled home from close range for his first St Johnstone goal, with the Welshman having joined on loan from Swansea.

And May netted his sixth goal of the season with an excellent strike from 25 yards in the last minute.

Hamilton manager Alex Neil: "We had long spells of pressure in the second half, we maybe could've got something and got ourselves back into the match.

"I've got a really young side and we're at the start of our journey as a team. It just shows us where we want to aspire to be, the hard work that we've got to put in to play at that level.

"But I thought for spells in the game in terms of moving the ball we competed really well. I didn't think we were completely outclassed.

"Up front they were a real handful, they had pace and power and it caused us problems.

"I can't have any complaints from my lads, they tried their heart out and at times we played some nice football without really hurting them.

"St Johnstone deserve to win the tie, but not by three goals."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "I'm pleased with it. We thought it was going to be a difficulty tie and it was a difficult game.

"In the end, the quality of our play, the work-rate and our attitude was spot on. It was a a professional job and we showed a lot of quality as well throughout the game.

"Overall, we were comfortable in the game.

"Stevie May had a good all-round performance tonight, which I'm delighted with. His link-up play was good and obviously he caps it off with two good goals.

"We're just delighted to win the game and be in the cup because it is important for the club to get a good cup run.

"I'm really pleased to be in the next round and I'm absolutely delighted with the performance."