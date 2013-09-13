Rodgers 'honoured' by manager award
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "very honoured" to have won the Barclays Manager of the Month award for August.
It comes as the Reds sit top of the Premier League table with three wins out of three, marking their best start to a season since 1994-95.
Rodgers, who wins the award for a second time, says his side have to be "vigilant" if they are to maintain their good form.
