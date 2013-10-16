Jordan Pickford: Sunderland goalkeeper extends Burton loan

From the section

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has extended his loan stay at Burton Albion until 9 December.

The 19-year-old initially joined the Brewers on a season-long loan and played three games, but was recalled after suffering a knee injury.

He returned in September and has played a further five games.

Manager Gary Rowett said: "Jordan has settled very well and we're delighted that he'll be staying. He's a talented young goalkeeper."