Plymouth 0-3 Wycombe

Striker Dean Morgan took his tally for the season to four goals as Wycombe notched their fourth successive win with victory over Plymouth.

Sam Wood sent a 25-yard strike past Plymouth keeper Luke McCormick to open the scoring.

Morgan then profited from hesitancy in the home defence to double that lead.

Billy Knott sealed the victory in stoppage time with a superb chipped finish after chasing down a through ball.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Plymouth Argyle boss John Sheridan told BBC Radio Devon:

"It was evenly matched in the first half but we went to pieces after the goals and that disappoints me more than anything else.

"They came to frustrated us and credit to them they did, but I expected a lot better - people are probably sick of hearing the same old thing but training has been brilliant.

"I want them to be bad losers, but we didn't make it difficult for them today. We went down with a whimper."

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"The team selection was difficult today. The subs played a big part but the 18 who travelled today have made all this worthwhile.

"Everything seemed to work today, but it's not always going to be like that but it's nice when it does. Ultimately it was a brilliant performance with some great goals.

"We need to get our heads back down and train hard because we've got a big game against York. Hopefully we can continue this winning run because it's a great place to be at the moment.

"A hat-trick of away wins - I'm looking forward to a home game."