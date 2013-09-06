Grimsby: Paul Hurst takes sole charge as Rob Scott departs

Grimsby Town have announced that Paul Hurst has taken sole charge of the Conference Premier club.

Hurst had been sharing the managerial duties with Rob Scott after the duo were appointed in March 2011.

The former Rotherham team-mates previously worked together at Ilkeston and Boston, leading both to promotion.

They were unable to repeat the feat with the Mariners though and the club are currently eighth in the league table with 10 points from six games.

A statement on the club website said: "Paul Hurst will take sole charge of team matters at this time.

"The club will make a further statement in due course."

In their time together at Blundell Park, Hurst and Scott led the club to successive 11th-place finishes in the Conference Premier before finishing in fourth last season, as well as reaching the final of the FA Trophy.

However, the season ended in disappointment after they lost to Wrexham at Wembley and were knocked out of the play-offs by Newport County.

Hurst's first game as sole manager of the club comes at Luton on Saturday.