Kidderminster Harriers: Amari Morgan-Smith back at Aggborough

Kidderminster Harriers have re-signed big striker Amari Morgan Smith in the hope that he can reproduce the form that they enjoyed during his five-match loan spell at Aggborough last season.

After arriving in February on loan from Macclesfield Town, although he only scored once, the 24-year-old was on the winning side in all five games.

Amari-Smith became a free agent following his summer release by Macc.

And he has now been lured back to Aggborough by Harriers boss Steve Burr.

He goes straight into Burr's squad for Saturday's Conference Premier trip to Welling, when Harriers will be looking to get back on track after two straight defeats, in which they have scored just once.

Morgan-Smith, who began his career at Stockport County, spent a year with Ilkeston before being signed by Luton Town, where he spent two seasons.

He joined Macclesfield a year ago but had scored just twice in 20 appearances before being loaned out for his successful stay at Aggborough.

He returned to Moss Rose before the end of his loan after enduring reported racist taunts from away fans during Harriers' 3-1 home win over Alfreton in February.

But, after getting straight back in the Macc team, he only scored two more goals, both of which came in a 2-0 win at doomed AFC Telford.