Inverness happy with 2-2 draw at Celtic despite losing lead

Satisfaction at remaining top of the table was Terry Butcher's main emotion rather than disappointment at Inverness losing a two-goal lead at Celtic Park.

"I was saying in the dressing-room, we are disappointed to be held to a draw, but that was a bit tongue in cheek," the Caley Thistle manager said after the 2-2 draw with the champions.

"It wasn't quite to be. We are not disappointed. We are quite excited.

"To come here undefeated and leave undefeated, we have had a happy day."

Caledonian Thistle were two ahead after 35 minutes thanks to goals from Aaron Doran and Richie Foran.

But Charlie Mulgrew pulled one back before the break and Adam Matthews equalised after 82 minutes for a Celtic side who had lost in midweek in their Champions League play-off first leg in Kazakhstan.

"Celtic were a wounded animal and they were more so after a dream start for us," Butcher told BBC Scotland.

"Celtic had a lot of possession and put us under a lot of pressure, but we could have scored another one on the break through Aaron Doran.

"It is a wonderful experience for our players.

"We are just disappointed to lose that second goal but could have lost another near the end."

With St Johnstone losing away to Dundee United, Inverness are three points clear at the top of the table, with Celtic in second.

"It is Hearts next week and they have had another good game today," added Butcher.

"We played a slightly different way today and had to do that against Celtic.

"But we like to play attacking football and hopefully we can do that next week against Hearts.

"All-round, we are in pretty decent shape."