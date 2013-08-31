Wrexham 0-2 Chester

First-half goals from Paul Linwood and Lewis Turner secured Chester's first points of the season in their Anglo-Welsh derby clash at Wrexham.

Linwood rose alone on the edge of the six-yard box to head in after five minutes.

Turner then benefitted from twin brother Nathan's approach work to fire in from nine yards.

The visitors had Ashley Williams sent off for throwing a punch on 83 minutes, but Wrexham could not capitalise.

Chester's first victory at this level since reforming in 2010 ended their run of five straight defeats.

Wrexham's defeat followed Monday's 2-0 defeat at Lincoln. leaving last season's beaten Blue Square Bet Premier play-off finalists with one win and two draws from six games

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wrexham manager Andy Morrell told BBC Radio Wales:

"I didn't think I could get much lower than Monday.

"I feel awful - absolutely awful - because we didn't have any fight or anything.

"It didn't look like a derby to me. We just saw out a game and didn't have a bit of fight - I'd use another word, but I can't.

"We've got some serious training to do, some serious things to put right."