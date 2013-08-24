Clyde 3-0 Queen's Park

Clyde moved up to fourth in Scottish League Two following an emphatic win over bottom-club Queen's Park.

The visitors started the brighter, but Joao Pereira Vitoria's rasping effort was well kept out by Jamie Barclay.

Poor defending allowed Kieran MacDonald to put the hosts ahead after the break.

Another defensive blunder allowed Scott Ferguson a clear run on goal to score and the visitors' misery was complete with 20 minutes left as defender James Brough turned a cross into his own net.

Clyde: Barclay, Gray, McQueen, Frances, MacDonald, Ferguson (Dickie 86), Sweeney, A Trialist, McColm, Watt (MacBeth 86), Daly (McGachie 90). Subs Not Used: Scullion, Rajovic.

Booked: Gray, Ferguson.

Goals: MacDonald 50, Ferguson 52, Brough 71 og.

Queen's Park: Michael Brown, Mitchell, Brough, Mosson, McComish, Spittal, Rooney, Keenan, Burns (McVey 63), Quinn (Davison 81), Vitoria. Subs Not Used: Gebbie, Gibson, Lochhead.

Booked: Quinn,Rooney.

Att: 621

Ref: Nick Walsh