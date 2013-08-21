Nathan Rudge: Chippenham boss quits Southern Premier club

Chippenham Town manager Nathan Rudge has resigned from the Southern Premier club citing personal reasons.

The 34-year-old former defender replaced Adie Mings as boss at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The club say chairman Neil Blackmore accepted Rudge's decision with "much regret" and assistant Steve Winter will take temporary charge.

Chippenham have lost their opening two games of the season against Banbury and Poole respectively.

Last month, Rudge was found guilty of making racist comments and given a four-game touchline ban by the Football Association.

The incident occurred during an FA Cup tie with Bishops Cleeve last September.

Rudge was charged with breaches of two rules, relating to using abusive or insulting words and behaviour, and using words referring to ethnic origin, race or colour.

In addition to the touchline ban, he was fined £300 and was ordered to attend an FA ethnicity course.