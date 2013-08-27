Barnsley 1-5 Southampton

Southampton moved into the third round of the Capital One Cup with a comfortable win away at Barnsley.

Steven Davis opened the scoring in the first half when he stroked the ball home after being set up by midfielder Lloyd Isgrove.

Jay Rodriguez doubled their lead early in the second half, but Barnsley pulled one back through Stephen Dawson.

Emmanuel Mayuka added a third, while Davis with a penalty and Gaston Ramirez scored in the dying minutes.

The home side, at the foot of the Championship table, stayed in touch with Mauricio Pochettino's side until Rodriguez scored with a superb curled goal against the club where he spent two months on loan in 2010.

Barnsley skipper Dawson reduced the deficit with a fine strike from long range.

However, Zambia international Mayuka restored the advantage with his first goal since arriving from Young Boys a year ago.

Jimmy McNulty's foul on Mayuka allowed Davis to notch his second from the penalty spot - and Ramirez pounced from close range in stoppage time to seal Southampton's emphatic victory.