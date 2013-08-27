Peterborough 6-0 Reading

Lee Tomlin netted a hat-trick as League One pacesetters Peterborough crushed Championship side Reading in the second round of the Capital One Cup.

Britt Assombalonga fired past Royals keeper Adam Federici to start the rout.

It was 3-0 by the interval, courtesy of Tomlin's 25-yard shot and a fine individual effort from Danny Swanson.

Posh boss Ferguson joy at 6-0 win

Striker Tomlin completed his treble with two penalties, before Jack Payne's first goal for Posh, again from 25 yards, rounded off the scoring.

Darren Ferguson's Peterborough have now won all six of the matches they have played in all competitions so far this season, scoring 23 goals in the process.