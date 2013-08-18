Anthony Smith resigns as Gateshead manager

Anthony Smith has resigned from his position as manager of Conference Premier side Gateshead.

The former Sunderland midfielder took over the role in December when he replaced Ian Bogie and steered the club to a 17th-placed finish last season.

But the opening three games of the new campaign brought defeats against Kidderminster, Grimsby and Barnet.

"I'm disappointed that Anth decided to hand in his resignation," chairman Graham Wood told the club's website.

"You don't expect your manager to resign after three defeats in the first week of the season, but by offering his resignation his position as manager became untenable."

Smith's assistant and former Sunderland team-mate, David Rush, has been installed as caretaker manager where he will be assisted by Gateshead midfielder Micky Cummins.