Accrington 0-1 Cheltenham

Jason Taylor grabbed the only goal as Cheltenham claimed their first win of the season with victory at bottom-of-the-table Accrington.

Taylor's deciding effort came when he met Jason Richards' free-kick eight yards out and the ball deflected home.

Kal Naismith and Lawrie Wilson came closest to an equaliser for the hosts but the Robins held on for the points.

The win was Town's third in four visits to Accrington, who ended the game with 10 men after Wilson went off injured.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Cheltenham Town assistant manager Neil Howarth told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've not played as well as we can, and we've not played as well as we will, but we've got the all-important first victory.

"It was great to get a clean sheet and to bounce back from defeat last week.

"We brought Jason Taylor back in today, he's a good organiser and tough defensive midfielder who just popped up in the six yard box and got the winning goal.

"The longer the game went on, we gained control and started to show the sort of football we can play."