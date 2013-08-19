Mark Lawrenson's predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is back for the new season and will again be pitting his wits against a different guest each week.

His first opponent of the new campaign is Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis, the former Saturday Night Live comedian who plays Tottenham's clueless American coach Ted Lasso in an NBC commercial promoting their coverage of the Premier League.

Sudeikis goes for big wins for Liverpool, Sunderland and West Ham, giving some original reasons for his choices. He also predicts defeat for David Moyes at Swansea, in his first game in charge of defending champions Manchester United.

"Swansea versus 'Man U' is like David vs Goliath," Sudeikis told BBC Sport. "I'm going to guess 'Man U' will seem like they are going to win until the last five minutes. They will be 4-0 up and then there is going to be a five-goal outburst and Swansea are going to win. You watch and see."

Predictions Score Lawro Ted Lasso SATURDAY Liverpool v Stoke 1-0 1-0 20-0 Arsenal v Aston Villa 1-3 2-0 7-7 Norwich v Everton 2-2 2-1 1-0 Sunderland v Fulham 0-1 1-1 24-0 West Brom v Southampton 0-1 2-1 2-0 West Ham v Cardiff 2-0 2-0 15-1 Swansea v Man Utd 1-4 1-1 5-4 SUNDAY Crystal Palace v Tottenham 0-1 1-2 0-2 Chelsea v Hull City 2-0 2-0 4-0 MONDAY Man City v Newcastle 4-0 2-0 2-4

