Mark Lawrenson's predictions
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is back for the new season and will again be pitting his wits against a different guest each week.
His first opponent of the new campaign is Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis, the former Saturday Night Live comedian who plays Tottenham's clueless American coach Ted Lasso in an NBC commercial promoting their coverage of the Premier League.
Sudeikis goes for big wins for Liverpool, Sunderland and West Ham, giving some original reasons for his choices. He also predicts defeat for David Moyes at Swansea, in his first game in charge of defending champions Manchester United.
"Swansea versus 'Man U' is like David vs Goliath," Sudeikis told BBC Sport. "I'm going to guess 'Man U' will seem like they are going to win until the last five minutes. They will be 4-0 up and then there is going to be a five-goal outburst and Swansea are going to win. You watch and see."
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Ted Lasso
|SATURDAY
|Liverpool v Stoke
|1-0
|1-0
|20-0
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|1-3
|2-0
|7-7
|Norwich v Everton
|2-2
|2-1
|1-0
|Sunderland v Fulham
|0-1
|1-1
|24-0
|West Brom v Southampton
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|West Ham v Cardiff
|2-0
|2-0
|15-1
|Swansea v Man Utd
|1-4
|1-1
|5-4
|SUNDAY
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|Chelsea v Hull City
|2-0
|2-0
|4-0
|MONDAY
|Man City v Newcastle
|4-0
|2-0
|2-4
A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Liverpool 1-0 Stoke
Prediction: 1-0
Arsenal 1-3 Aston Villa
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Norwich 2-2 Everton
Prediction: 2-1
Sunderland 0-1 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
West Brom 0-1 Southampton
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
West Ham 2-0 Cardiff
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Swansea 1-4 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
SUNDAY
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Chelsea 2-0 Hull City
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
MONDAY
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
