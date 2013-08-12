Bolton exit a bit sour - Andrews
- From the section Football
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Keith Andrews tells BBC Sussex that his sudden exit from Bolton Wanderers "was a bit sour".
The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan on Saturday, a year after joining Bolton on a three-year deal.
However Andrews says a move to Brighton appealed to him because of Albion's style of play.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired