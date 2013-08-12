Bolton exit a bit sour - Andrews

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Keith Andrews tells BBC Sussex that his sudden exit from Bolton Wanderers "was a bit sour".

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan on Saturday, a year after joining Bolton on a three-year deal.

However Andrews says a move to Brighton appealed to him because of Albion's style of play.

