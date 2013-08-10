Crues fall to defeat at Ballinamallard

Andy Crawford scores to give Ballinamallard a 1-0 win over Crusaders on the opening day of the 2013/14 Irish Premiership season.

Crawford was later sent-off along with Colin Coates of Crusaders after the pair clashed nine minutes from the end.

"The game was a great advert for Irish League football," said winning manager Whitey Anderson.

