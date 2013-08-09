Adam Barrett backs Gillingham to adapt to League One

Gillingham captain Adam Barrett is confident the side will be able to adapt to life in League One.

The Gills lost 1-0 to Colchester on the season's opening day.

He told BBC Radio Kent: "It is never going to be an easy thing, coming up. It is a long, long season and there will be plenty of ups and downs.

We have got some good players and we have not hit top form by any shadow of a doubt Adam Barrett Gillingham captain

"It is a difficult league and a lot of big and well-established clubs. But we have come up here to be successful, not just to stay up."

The 33-year-old centre-back added: "We are confident and have good characters in the dressing room.

"We went through sticky spells last year and are positive. If you are not upbeat now you never will be."

A 2-0 defeat to fellow third-tier outfit Bristol City in the Capital One Cup in midweek means the Gills are yet to score this season.

However, Barrett concurs with the views of his manager Martin Allen and believes the League Two champions can do well this season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gills yet to hit top form - Barrett

"There will be blips along the way but we deserve to be here," he said.

"We have got the players and the hunger here to do well. We have got some who haven't played at this level who need to find their feet.

"We wanted to start off well at home and get the three points but it didn't work out that way.

"We are not worried about it at all. We have got some good players and we have not hit top form by any shadow of a doubt."

The Priestfield outfit travel to relegated Wolves on Saturday and Barrett is relishing the chance to test himself against the former Premier League side.

"Going to Wolves will be a fantastic occasion and the pressure will all be on them," he said.

"These are the games you want to play in and we are looking to come back with our first points on the board.

"If we go up there and frustrate and contain them then there is no reason why we can't get the result I feel we are capable of.

"One results gets your season up and running and hopefully that will be Saturday."