Steve Lomas: Martyn Woolford backs Millwall boss to succeed

Millwall winger Martyn Woolford has backed new manager Steve Lomas to succeed at The Den.

The Lions picked up their first competitive win since Lomas took over as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.

He told BBC London 94.9: "It's good for him to get his first result. We see him day in, day out and I have no doubt he will do well.

Media playback is not supported on this device Woolford praises Lomas's positivity

"I have every confidence in what he is trying to do here."

The 27-year-old ex-Scunthorpe man added: "It is now about looking forward and improving in every game."

Former Manchester City and West Ham midfielder Lomas left his post at St Johnstone to take charge of Millwall in June following Kenny Jackett's resignation after five and a half years in charge.

Woolford, who joined the south London club from Bristol City in January, believes Lomas has instilled a positive atmosphere at the training ground.

"It's always difficult when you have new people coming into a club, whether it is a manager or a player," he said.

"He's got a bit of banter about him and he is all about team spirit and morale. He gets us to have a laugh on the training ground and keeps the place a bright one.

"Through that he will keep the team together and then hopefully we can push on and do well.

"Everyone is buying into what the gaffer wants. We have got a lot of positive people who have come into the club and that rubs off down the line.

"That gives us confidence to go and play."