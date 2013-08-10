Grimsby 1-1 Aldershot

Aldershot were denied victory on their return to the Conference Premier as Ross Hannah's penalty salvaged a late draw for Grimsby Town.

The Shots began the season on -10 points after going into administration following their relegation last term.

Andy Scott's men looked set to reduce that points deficit when Joe Oastler put them in front from 12 yards.

But sub Hannah converted from the spot following a foul by Adam Webster to earn the Mariners a 1-1 draw.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Grimsby Town joint-manager Rob Scott told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We weren't very good today. I just don't know if the lads have hyped themselves up so much because it's the first game of the season and there's a lot of expectancy there.

"Unfortunately, it didn't pan out as we would like it to but it's the first game of the season and we've drawn 1-1, and if we play as badly as that and don't lose then there's a starting point.

"We still expected us to be better at that system than they were, but we weren't."

Aldershot Town manager Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"With what we've gone through, and the fact that we're here with a team on the pitch, is testament to everybody; the fans, the players, the staff, the new consortium.

"When you put a team out there that hasn't trained together, let alone play together, you don't know with good players.

"We had some very young players on the pitch and I think the two centre-halves were outstanding. The performance was outstanding and dominated large parts of the game."